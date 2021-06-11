‘The Blacklist’ Creator Says Next Episode Will Reveal Truth Behind Why Red Entered Liz’s Life

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 820 of “The Blacklist.”)

The eighth season of “The Blacklist” moves to a new night next week, a change that will be accompanied by a new story that is sure to satisfy diehard fans of the NBC drama who will finally get answers to questions they have been asking about Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) since the show’s first season.

As viewers will remember, the previous episode ended with Red revealing to Liz that he is in fact N-13, the elusive spy she’s been hunting this entire season. He takes her to Latvia, to what he describes as the “epicenter,” and opens the door to the promise of answers that Liz has been seeking about the Blacklist.

“At the end of the previous episode, Reddington took Elizabeth Keen to a secret outpost in Latvia,” “The Blacklist” creator Jon Bokenkamp tells TheWrap. “In this next episode, we’ll step inside that outpost and travel down the rabbit hole for what promises to be a really wild ride. This is a different episode in so many ways — because it’s out of pattern, because it’s black and white, but mostly because it’s filled with answers. The episode is titled ‘Nachalo’ — which translates from Russian to: The Beginning. And that’s where we’re going — back to the beginning — back to the truth behind why Raymond Reddington entered Elizabeth Keen’s life in the first place.”

Watch NBC’s promo for the episode, which is the penultimate of the currently airing eighth season, via the video above.

Don’t worry, even though this hour promises many answers, it won’t be the end of “The Blacklist,” as the show has already been renewed for Season 9 by NBC. So there are sure to be even more questions raised before this season concludes.

“The Blacklist” airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.