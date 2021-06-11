‘The Witcher': Here’s Every Shot From Ciri’s Cryptic Season 2 Teaser (Video)

Netflix still has not set a premiere date for the second season of the Henry Cavill-led “The Witcher,” but on Friday, they did give fans a new task to keep them busy while they wait: picking apart a cryptic teaser focused on Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan).

In the video, which you can view below, several scenes of Ciri are shown, with just a few confusing voiceover lines, like “I need to understand,” spoken.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

We’re not sure this gives us any real info, but see below for still photos of every shot in the teaser, in order, so you can try to figure it out yourself.

Returning cast members for Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read.

New additions for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

“The Witcher” is executive produced by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Additional executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

Directors on Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Stephen Surjik (“The Umbrella Academy”), Sarah O’Gorman (“Cursed”), Ed Bazalgette (“The Last Kingdom”) and Louise Hooper (“Cheat”).