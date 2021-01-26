‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 9 at NBC

NBC has renewed “The Blacklist” for a ninth season, the network announced Tuesday.

The James Spader-led drama is currently airing its eighth season, with the upcoming Jan. 29 episode set to finally reveal the top name on Raymond Reddington’s infamous blacklist.

The COVID-delayed eighth season debuted in November, with just two episodes airing before the show’s midseason hiatus. According to Nielsen, those first two episodes averaged a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

In addition to Spader, the series also stars Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

In an interview with TheWrap late last year, series creator Jon Bokenkamp teased what’s to come in the rest of the season.

“It’s interesting, after seven years I think that one of the most important people in Liz’s life is Ressler,” he said. “They really do care about each other — and, after all they’ve been through as partners, how could they not? That relationship is evolving and will continue to evolve this season. I don’t want to give anything away, but that relationship — it’s going to get complicated very fast.”

Bokenkamp executive produces the series alongside John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen. “The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television.