‘The Bold Type’ Renewed for 5th and Final Season at Freeform

Freeform’s “The Bold Type” will come to an end with a fifth and final season set to air later this year, the cable network announced Wednesday.

“The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin. Season 4, which ran last year, left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits, both personally and professionally, at Scarlet Magazine. Per Freeform, the final season will find the trio “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.”

Watch a video announcement about the fifth season pickup above.

“‘The Bold Type’ has been a gift that has truly changed my life,” showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser said. “I spent my 20s in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences. I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

“‘The Bold Type’ is a brand-defining show for Freeform,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life. It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” Universal Television president Erin Underhill said. “This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

“The Bold Type” is executive produced by Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon. The series is produced by Universal Television and The District.