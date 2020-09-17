Go Pro Today

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Adds Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria and James Marsden to Voice Cast

DreamWorks’ animated sequel starring Alec Baldwin also adds Ariana Greenblatt and Amy Sedaris

| September 17, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 11:17 AM

“The Boss Baby” is back in business. The animated sequel from DreamWorks and starring Alec Baldwin, “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” has added Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris to the cast of the family comedy.

Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow are also returning to the cast of the film, and Universal is planning a theatrical release for March 26, 2021.

The original “The Boss Baby” starred Baldwin as a suit-wearing toddler who paired up with his 7-year-old brother in order to beat out competition from a CEO of the Puppy Corporation. The new film, “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” follows the Templeton Brothers (Marsden and Baldwin) as they’ve now grown into adults and drifted away from each other, only to be brought back together in order to hatch a new family business and help their new boss baby daughter, who turns out to be a top secret agent investigating her older sister’s school.

Tom McGrath, who directed the original, is also returning for “Family Business.” Jeff Hermann (“Kung Fu Panda 3”) is producing.

“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations,” McGrath said in a statement. “The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation.  They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life.”

“We are so thrilled to welcome these new additions to our ‘Boss Baby’ family,” producer Hermann said. “James, Amy, Ariana, Eva and Jeff each bring so much depth, wit and charm to combine with Alec, Lisa and Jimmy to form an incredibly rich ensemble, one which expands upon the world of the first movie in unexpected and exciting ways.”

The original “The Boss Baby” made $527.9 million worldwide back in 2017.

