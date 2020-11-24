In the upcoming animated sequel to “The Boss Baby,” Alec Baldwin’s titular character may have grown up, but he still acts like a toddler and bickers with his brother played by James Marsden. So he’s in for a shock when his new baby niece (voiced by Amy Sedaris) develops a formula that will turn him back into an infant.

That’s the setup for “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” with former Boss Baby Ted Templeton reverting back to toddler and now on the run from a swarm of baby ninjas. And because he learns he can’t throw money at every problem, he’ll have to go to work for his enterprising new niece.

“I hate to interrupt, it was a riveting conversation, but why don’t you both suck it,” Sedaris says as the new Boss Baby kicking a pacifier into her uncle and father’s mouths. “I’m in the family business, and you both work for me now Boomers!”

Sedaris is one of the new cast members along with Jeff Goldblum as an evil doctor who wants to turn children bad, as well as Eva Longoria and Ariana Greenblatt. Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and James Marsden also reprise their voice roles in the family comedy.

The original “The Boss Baby” made $527.9 million worldwide back in 2017, and “Family Business” has director Tom McGrath returning to the sequel along with producer Jeff Hermann.

Universal is releasing “The Boss Baby: Family Business” in theaters on March 26, 2021. Check out the trailer here and above.