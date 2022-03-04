‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain

Homelander had a very bad day.

Antony Starr, who stars as the morally compromised superhero on Amazon’s streaming hit “The Boys,” was arrested this week in Alicante, Spain, where he is being accused of assault. This was first reported by La Información, Alicante’s biggest local newspaper, and confirmed by Variety. (TheWrap reached out to Starr’s representation for comment and haven’t heard back.) Starr is in Spain shooting a new untitled Guy Ritchie action movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

The original report indicated that Starr was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence with a $5,464.97 fine, which must be paid within 72 hours. According to the Variety report, any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, which Starr does not.

While the Spanish authorities haven’t commented on the reason for his arrest, the New Zealand Herald said that the native New Zealander was arrested after a “drunken attack” (their words). According to the report, police responded to a call from a pub in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where the “drunken attack” had allegedly taken place.

“A 21-year-old chef at the scene is said to have told police officers that he had been punched twice by the actor and had a glass smashed in his face,” the Herald said. The Herald report also states that he was “convicted of a crime of wounding.”

“The Boys,” based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Roberston and executive produced by Seth Rogen, has proven a sizable hit for Amazon Prime Video. Today a series of animated shorts inspired by the series, titled “The Boys: Diabolical,” debuted, and the third season of the series returns on June.