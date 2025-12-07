‘The Boys’ Final Season Trailer Outlines a Bloody War Ahead and a Glimpse of Jared Padalecki’s Debut

“The Boys” is headed for an all-out war when its fifth and final season debuts in the spring.

The last entry in Prime Video’s hit comic book adaptation got it’s first look Saturday during CCXP Brazil. After the fourth season saw Homelander (Antony Starr) essentially taking control of the US government and place more Supes in power while undermining humans and rounding them up, the final season finds our rag tag group banding together – for better and worse – to take down Vought once and for all.

The final season will debut April 6 on Prime Video and run until May 20.

“Even if I have to drag your broken f–king carcasses over the finish line, we are going all the way, no matter the cost,” Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) says in an ominous pep talk.

For fans of “Supernatural” – which “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke also helmed – the first trailer also holds an extra special reunion. It has already been reported that Jensen Ackles would be returning for the final season as Soldier Boy, and he appears being overlooked by Homelander in the new footage.

However, earlier in the trailer, Jared Padalecki’s mysterious new character is also seen looking less than thriller to be wherever he is. The two played Sam and Dean Winchester on “Supernatural” for 15 seasons on The CW.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fv0leN8TmR8

Here is the official synopsis for “The Boys” Season 5:

“It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Watch the trailer for the final season above.