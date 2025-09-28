‘The Boys’ Universe: All the Current and Upcoming Series and Spinoffs

As Season 2 of “Gen V” kicks off and the fifth and final season of “The Boys” wraps up filming, we decided to lay out every “The Boys” sequel and prequel that’s underway, and all the shows in between.

You know a show is great when it blossoms into several spinoffs — and good ones at that. Shout out to writer Garth Ennis and illustrator Darick Robertson for crafting the comic book series on which the television series is based, and Eric Kripke for developing the comic into a cult-followed franchise that’s as culturally and societally relevant as it is adventurous and exciting.

Here are all the “The Boys” universe shows in the order they were announced.

THE BOYS – Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video “The Boys” (2019) “The Boys” stands as the original series in the franchise. It was adapted from the comic book series of the same name, which was written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. The fourth season finished up in July 2014, with the fifth and final season expected to arrive on Prime Video in 2026. Premiered: July 26, 2019 About: Per Prime Video’s official description, “The Boys” is a “fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.” Seasons: “The Boys” has four seasons, but the fifth chapter is on its way. Cast: Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Giancarlo Esposito and more.

“The Boys: Diabolical” (Credit: Prime Video) “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (2022) Three years after “The Boys” premiered, the universe spawned its very first sequel, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.” It’s an anthology series set in the same universe as “The Boys.” So far, there are no details on if or when there will be a second season. Premiered: March, 4, 2022 About: Per Prime Video, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” plunges elbow-deep into the unseen crevices of superhero violence audiences have devoured—and emerges with a fistful of insanity.” Seasons: 1 Cast: Antony Starr, Dominque McElligott, Evan Goldberg, Chace Crawford, Aisha Tyler, Seth Rogen, Colby Minifie, Awkwafina, Simon Pegg, Elisabeth Shue, Giancarlo Esposito and more. Read Next

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Trailer: Swearing, Murder and Cartoons, Oh My! (Video)

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau and Derek Luh as Jordan Li in “Gen V” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Gen V” (2023) Of course, “The Boys” had to tap into the Gen Z audience by putting out its second spinoff, “Gen V.” Bringing it back to live action, “Gen V” centers on a group of young supes who are students at the Vought-ran university Godolkin University, where viewers learned about the scientists who have been testing and experimenting on supes. Unlike “The Boys,” “Gen V’s” storyline and characters aren’t taken directly from the “The Boys” comic book series, but its plots are intertwined with “The Boys.” Premiered: Sept. 29, 2023 About: Per Prime Video’s description, “Gen V” is set in “the diabolical world of ‘The Boys,’ ‘Gen V’ expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?” Seasons: 2 Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi Read Next

'Gen V' Season 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

Gael García Bernal, Gareth Gunnet-Alcocer and Diego Luna (Getty Images) “The Boys: Mexico” Back in November 2023, news that “The Boys” was coming out with its third spinoff, “The Boys: Mexico,” hit headlines.“Blue Beetle” writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal have been tapped as the show’s executive producers. For now, there are no details about the show’s plot. And while casting hasn’t begun, Luna and García Bernal have reportedly considered appearing as characters in the show in addition to producing it. “The Boys: Mexico” will be shot in Mexico and the series is seeking a co-showrunner to work alongside Dunnet-Alcocer, per reports. Read Next

'The Boys' Universe Set to Expand With Spin-off Series 'The Boys: Mexico'