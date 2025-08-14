‘The Boys’ Debuts ‘Vought Rising’ Prequel Series First Look at Jensen Ackles, Mason Dye and More | Photos

“The Boys” has just debuted fans’ first look at “Vought Rising” characters, including Jensen Ackles.

“Once upon a time, these four were as American as apple pie,”the official Instagram page for “The Boys” wrote in a post on Thursday, which was coupled with images of the characters.”

“Say hello to Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel and Will Hochman as Torpedo in VOUGHT RISING – a new origin story from the world of The Boys – in production this month,” the post read.

The images showed Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel. In addition to Ackles, Dye, Hochman, and Posey, series regulars also include Aya Cash, KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

“Vought Rising” also stars Aya Cash, who also serves as producer alongside Ackles. Set in the 1950s, the show will track the “humble” origins of the superhero corporation Vought International. The series will also focus on Soldier Boy and Stormfront and their dynamic. A product of Vought’s research in Germany during the 1930s, Stormfront is a literal Nazi. Meanwhile, Soldier Boy fought for America. “Vought Rising” is just the latest series to come out of the flagship Prime Video series. So far, there’s no confirmed date for the series’ debut.

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Check out the images below.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy (Instagram @TheBoys, Prime Video)

Mason Dye as Bombsight (Instagram @TheBoys, Prime Video)

Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel (Instagram @TheBoys, Prime Video)