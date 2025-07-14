‘The Boys’ Swings at Trump Over Epstein Files With Soldier Boy ‘Herogasm’ Spoof: ‘FAKE NEWS’

“The Boys” may be on break, but their Trump bashing certainly isn’t.

The official account for Vought International, the fictionalized megacorp known for managing the so-called “Supes” of “The Boys,” shared a picture of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) on its social media accounts. The image reads, “BREAKING: HEROGASM CONFIRMED NOT TO EXIST” in a clear homage to President Donald Trump’s current debacle over the Epstein Files.

“It’s a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS,” Vought International said in a decidedly Trump-like post. “Furthermore, there are no ‘Herogasm Files’ with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the love of his life, would organize yearly debauchery is absolutely RIDICULOUS.”

It’s a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS. Furthermore, there are no “Herogasm Files” with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the… pic.twitter.com/XMrmY5yRrv — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 14, 2025

The post makes several references to the third season of “The Boys,” which featured Soldier Boy as a prominent character. Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess dated and fought alongside each other on a superhero team for Vought in the 1980s. Countess and the rest of the team eventually betrayed Soldier Boy and attempted to kill him, though he came back decades later during the primary run of the show.

Vought’s post is a clear dig at the Trump administration, referencing the current president in several key ways. The name “Herogasm Files” alludes to the Epstein Files, drawing a parallel between the fictional superhero orgy and the sex trafficking operation run by Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump made headlines last week when he committed to not declassifying the files that purportedly show who was implicated in the operation that involved the sexual abuse of minors. This has caused a significant fracture within his voter base, with Trump supporters questioning why the president reneged on a promise to declassify the Epstein Files. Recently, Elon Musk took to X to claim Trump was implicated in the files, but the post has since been deleted.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk asked on X July 8.

The Vought social media missive is a clear callout, adopting the sort of verbiage like “FAKE NEWS” that would feel at home in a Truth Social post from the president. This is far from the only time that “The Boys” has made fun of Trump’s presidencies, either on social media or in the series itself.

The fourth season of the show received criticism for its transparent political commentary, including a storyline where the villainous blonde Homelander gets involved with a presidential election.