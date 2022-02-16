With “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” Prime Video distilled their monster hit “The Boys” down to that show’s building blocks — violence and lots of profanity — and then combined it with the ludicrous, logic-averse ridiculousness of cartoons. We’re not complaining.

See for yourself in the first trailer at the top of the page. And mark your calendars: All eight episodes of the show will land on Amazon Prime Video on March 4.

And if you need more, Prime Video also dropped a delightful new poster for the show. See that below:

If you’re wondering what this is, “Diabolical” features “fun size” 12-14-minute episodes in different animation styles that “will reveal unseen stories within ‘The Boys’ universe, dreamt up by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today.”

Those stories are:

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.

“I’m Your Pusher”

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

“Boyd in 3D”

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

“BFFs”

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

“John and Sun-Hee”

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.

Previously announced cast includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung.

Joining them are newly announced cast members Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams and Jenny Yokobori.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It’s produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

And, of course, it’s based on the best selling comic “The Boys,” by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. And because we’re nice, see some more shots from the show below.

