‘Fresh’ Trailer: How Could a Blind Date With a Cannibal Go Wrong? (Video)

Sebastian Stan is going from playing a Winter Soldier to a flirty cannibal in “Fresh,” a thriller from debuting director Mimi Cave that premiered at Sundance last month and will be released by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures on March 4.



Edgar-Jones plays Noa, a woman looking for love but who is sick of striking out on dating apps. So when she randomly meets a charismatic man named Steve (Stan) while getting groceries, she takes a chance on a blind date that goes incredibly well. At least until she discovers that her new boyfriend has some appetites that are more “Silence of the Lambs” than “Fifty Shades of Grey.”



Adam McKay produced “Fresh,” which also stars Jojo T. Gibbs. Edgar-Jones is set to also star this year in Sony’s adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing” while Stan can currently be seen alongside Lily James in the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” which retells the infamous sex tape leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.



Watch the trailer for “Fresh” above.