Producer Ryan Murphy and director Joe Mantello have come not to bury the past but to slavishly recreate it, sort of, with “The Boys in the Band,” a feature film starring the cast that the two assembled for the 2018 revival of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking play about a group of urban gay frenemies.
“Groundbreaking” is one of the last adjectives one could apply to this ossified remake, which scavenges the surface of William Friedkin’s 1970 film version with all the depth of a magazine layout or a theme party. Whether or not you think Crowley’s very of-its-moment piece still has something to say to audiences of the 21st century, it’s a play that deserves better than this waxwork karaoke.
Michael (Jim Parsons), who grapples with his gay identity via retail therapy and Catholic guilt, throws a birthday party for the acerbic Harold (Zachary Quinto). The guests include the unapologetically flamboyant Emory (Robin de Jesus); librarian Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington, “Ratched”); conservative Hank (Tuc Watkins), who’s leaving his wife and family for roving-eyed Larry (Andrew Rannells); neurotic stud Donald (Matt Bomer); and hustler Cowboy (Charlie Carver), whom Emory has purchased for the evening as Harold’s gift. There’s also a surprise appearance by Michael’s old college chum Alan (Brian Hutchison, “The Sinner”).
“The Boys in the Band,” paradigm-shifter though it was in its frank portrayal of a certain segment of gay life, is rather traditional in structure; it’s one of those Broadway plays where various character types gather together in a room and very quickly begin hurling long-buried truths and accusations at each other. One might hope that certain aspects of what it has to say about how gay men function in American society and how they feel about themselves and each other are part of the past. (“Show me a happy homosexual,” Michael notes in an oft-quoted line, “and I’ll show you a gay corpse.”) But it’s a work that can and does have relevance as a piece of drama (that’s often very funny) and delight as a showcase for actors.
Both the relevance and the delight turn up every so often in this new version, but not nearly enough. Mantello doesn’t quite go full “Gus Van Sant remaking ‘Psycho'” in his dedication to Friedkin’s work, but the influence of the original is there, from the shots of Donald driving into the city from the Hamptons to the recreation of Phil Smith’s set decoration. As cover versions go, however, it’s fairly soulless.
Friedkin, as he often did in his theatrical adaptations, played up the claustrophobia and the closeness. You could feel the humidity building up to the thunderstorm that drives everyone inside for the final act, and you could see the sweat on the faces of this boozy, barb-tongued crew. There’s none of that here; heck, there’s not even a single mark on Quinto’s flawless complexion, which renders his character’s self-description as a “pock-marked Jew fairy” utterly meaningless.
One of the few ways that Mantello and screenwriter Ned Martel, who shares writing credit with Crowley, break away from the previous movie is with a handful of flashbacks and an epilogue, which further dissipate the tension and offer little of dramatic value, although they do shoehorn some nudity into the otherwise fully-dressed proceedings.
And while de Jesus offers some of the best acting work in the film, it’s a bit of a cop-out changing Emory from a white character to a Latinx one, as it diminishes the character’s stream of jokey racist put-downs to Bernard, and Bernard’s eventual explanation as to why he allows it. If filmmakers are going to re-create 1968, it’s cheating to retroactively let white characters’ racist behavior off the hook.
What works best here is Crowley’s still-pungent dialogue, when delivered by actors who get the balance of wit, self-loathing, and rage. In addition to de Jesus, Washington, Watkins, and Rannells tackle the words with the deepest understanding and emotional flair, while Carver nails the jokes, of which his character is generally the butt.
Disappointingly, it’s the bigger names in the bigger roles that drop the ball; Parsons whines so gratingly that we can’t imagine how Michael has enough friends to fill a party, and Quinto takes Harold’s most acridly funny lines and turns them into Dennis Haysbert talking about car insurance.
This is another Ryan Murphy production, on the heels of “Hollywood,” that turns the trauma of the past into a fashion show. (One imagines his connection to the material being less about the evolution of gay men and their role in society and more “Wow, ascots!”) Crowley, the friends and lovers who inspired him to create this cast of characters, and all the queer pioneers who paved the way for the current LGBTQ+ community, deserve a remake more pungent and more powerful than this mostly airless spectacle.
'Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Photos)
Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy's new period drama "Hollywood" are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here's the complete rundown of who's real in "Hollywood."
Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel, the first person of color to win an Oscar, for her role as the servant "Mammy" in "Gone With the Wind." (McDaniel's escort to the 1940 Oscars, F.P. Yober, and her agent, William Meiklejohn, also make an extremely brief cameo.)
Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, one of Hollywood's biggest stars throughout the 1950s and '60s and an Oscar-nominee for the 1956 film "Giant."
Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, the powerful talent agent and sexual predator known for launching the careers of Hollywood's biggest male stars, including Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter.
Anthony Coons as television star Guy Madison, a client of Henry Willson.
Samuel Caleb Walker as Rory Calhoun, another of Henry Willson's clients. Calhoun starred with Marilyn Monroe in the back-to-back films "How to Marry a Millionaire" and "River of No Return."
Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong, a Chinese American film star throughout the 1920s and '30 who was infamously snubbed for the lead role in "The Good Earth" due to censorship regulations barring interracial relationships in film.
Joe Marinelli as "The Good Earth" director Sidney Franklin.
Timothy Dvorak as Irving Thalberg, producer of "The Good Earth," "Mutiny on the Bounty" and "Grand Hotel" known as "The Boy Wonder" for his youthful appearance and ability to package hit films.
Camille Natta as Luise Rainer, the German-born actress who was given the leading role in "The Good Earth" over Anna May Wong and went on to win an Oscar for the part.
Fred Grandy as English actor C. Aubrey Smith, who appears in a brief flashback to the 1938 Oscars as a presenter. Grandy is best known as Gopher on "The Love Boat."
Frank Crim as Mickey Cohen, a notorious mobster who is hired by Henry Willson in the series.
Daniel London as "The Philadelphia Story" and "My Fair Lady" director George Cukor, the unofficial head of Hollywood's gay subculture.
Billy Boyd as English playwright Noel Coward, a guest at Cukor's party.
Paget Brewster as Tallulah Bankhead, Broadway star and rumored lover of Hattie McDaniel.
Katie McGuinness as "Gone With the Wind" star Vivien Leigh.
Darren Richardson as Broadway composer and songwriter Cole Porter, a client of Ernie's gas station.
Carrie Gibson as film director Dorothy Arzner, another client of Ernie's gas station.
Aidan Bristow as George Hurrell, the legendary Hollywood photographer who shoots Camille and Jack for "Meg."
Harriet Harris as First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
Daniel Hagen as an actor who portrays film censor Joseph Breen in the film within the show.
Holly Kaplan as feared Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (previously portrayed by Judy Davis on Murphy's "Feud.")
Mitch Eakins as actor (and father of future "Betwitched" star Elizabeth Montgomery) Robert Montgomery, host of the 1948 Oscars.
Dan Sachoff as Fredric March, two-time Oscar-winning actor and Best Picture presenter at the 1948 Oscars.
Rachel Emerson as Rosalind Russell, a Best Actress nominee at the 1948 Oscars for "Mourning Becomes Electra."
Ashley Wood as Loretta Young, the actual winner of Best Actress at the 1948 Oscars for her role in "The Farmer's Daughter."
Marie Oldenbourg as "Smash-Up, the Story of a Woman" star Susan Hayward, a Best Actress nominee at the 1948 Oscars.
Brett Holland as actor, dancer and future California senator George Murphy, a presenter at the 1948 Oscars.
David Gilchrist as "How Green Was My Valley" star Donald Crisp, presenter of Best Director at the 1948 Oscars.
Michael Saltzman as Oscar-winner Ernest Borgnine, who presents Best Supporting Actor in "Hollywood's" version of the 1948 Oscars. (Olivia de Havilland presented the trophy at the real-life ceremony, but the last time she was portrayed in a Ryan Murphy series, it resulted in a lawsuit.)
