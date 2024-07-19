“The Boys” star Karen Fukuhara opened up about her character Kimiko Miyashiro finally locking lips with Frenchie (Tomer Capone), saying she’s been wanting the friends to get together since the start of the Prime Video series.

“I’ve been shipping them from the beginning. So I’m glad that Kim-Chie finally happened,” Karen Fukuhara told TheWrap. “I am so happy with it.”

The romantic kiss happened in the Season 4 finale. While Kimiko tried to convince Frenchie to forgive and trust Claudia — who agreed to work with The Boys in an effort to take down Homelander — the mute supe then drifted into a conversation about her feelings for the former Russian assassin. After admitting (through sign language) that she initially pushed Frenchie to explore a relationship with his ex-bae Colin Hauser (Elliot Knight) out of fear of not deserving Frenchie’s love, Frenchie assured her that there’s “no one better” than her. Kimiko then stood on her toes and placed her lips on his, Frenchie pulled Kimiko into him and the two launched into a romantic kissy embrace.

“I think I yelped a little bit reading it because it was finally happening,” Fukuhara said, mentioning that the two did give each other a peck in the third season of “The Boys,” but it doesn’t count.

“I think we got a glimpse of it in Season 3 with a musical sequence, but it turned out to be a dream. And was the kiss even reciprocated?” Fukuhara said. “I think Kimiko went in for it, and then he was just so caught off guard that he pulled back. So I’m going to say that doesn’t count.”

She continued, opening up about the aesthetic details from the season that she says amplified storylines like Kimiko and Frenchie’s: “This season it was just so beautifully lit as well. Kripke directed that episode, and I didn’t know how they were going to shoot it. I loved the touches the details, the toes going up, the shoes going up tiptoeing to meet his lips and the backlit, it’s just beautiful.”

Tomer Capone as Frenchie and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko in “The Boys” Season 4 (Prime Video)

Fukuhara said she and Capone often discuss their scenes together, but they won’t rehearse unless it’s “dialogue heavy,” as Frenchie isn’t supposed to know sign language as thoroughly as Kimiko does.

“In our free time, we play backgammon at the park and sometimes we bring a bottle of wine,” Fukuhara shared. “We wait and then we talk about the scene, and then we go back into the game, and then we talk about the scene. So of course we discussed that kiss and yeah, I feel like both of us were like, ‘Yeah, I like it.’”

The season finale dropped on Prime Video on Thursday, marking what will be the second to last season of “The Boys.” On June 11, showrunner Eric Kripke announced Season 5 will conclude the superhero series. Fukuhara said the news is “bittersweet.”

“I’m gutted that our show is ending. I love the cast and crew everyone working on it so much. We’ve kind of become this like, family. I know every show says this, but it’s really true,” Fukuhara said. “We’ve gone through the pandemic, we’ve gone through the strike together, even though we only have four seasons, I think we’ve been together for like six to seven years, doing press with one another and traveling together, hanging out off set, so I’ve really hit the jackpot with this. I’m going to miss everyone. We’re going to miss Toronto. What will we do? Yeah, I’m gutted. I’m so gutted. Tomer and and I keep saying like, ‘Oh, maybe like six seasons’ or like five-minute movie five-minute movie. Yeah, it’s very bittersweet.”

She also shared that she’d love to make an appearance in the show’s college-based sequel “Gen V,” which is currently filming.

“I’ve been pitching that for four years. Kripke, please! Can you please! I would love to be in the world of ‘Gen V,’ ” Fukuhara said. “I’ve met a lot of the cast, and they’re lovely. I think it’s just a cool take on the genre and our series. I’ve always been wanted to be in a college show; I think that would be fun, too.”

All episodes of “The Boys” are now streaming on Prime Video.