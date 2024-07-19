Nathan Mitchell, who stars as Black Noir in “The Boys,” unpacked the origin behind his character’s narcolepsy, pinning his costar Erin Moriarty as the first person to point out his real-life love unplanned naps, which the series’ writers ultimately crafted into his character for the show.

“Honestly, Erin was the first one to call me narcoleptic Noir. It was in between seasons. We were all hanging out and I think we were partying and I just like passed out [asleep], and she’s like, ‘What are you, what are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I’m just taking a nap.’ And she’s like, ‘Narcoleptic Noir,’ that stuck. Then obviously it was brought to fruition in this season.”

For those who haven’t watched, Mitchell stars as the silent masked supe Black Noir — both of them, actually. After his original character, the real Black Noir, was killed off by Homelander, the show brought the character back to life in the form of nameless actor Vought hired to act like Black Noir in order to cover up his death. In Season 4, Episode 6, the actor behind Black Noir’s finally revealed himself and in Episode 7 fans see Noir suddenly fall to the ground into slumber during his with The Deep (Chace Crawford) against Billy Butcher and Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

“It is correct, it’s funny when Episode 6 came out, I went over to one of my oldest friend’s house, and and me, her one of my other friends, we all watched it together. They were laughing with me about how when I was in high school, I would go to parties and I would just take a nap on the couch,” Mitchell said of Noir’s scene where he falls asleep during a The Seven meeting. “I forget the stories, of, like, taking little naps here. It’s always been something I’ve done, and so it makes me laugh to see them say, ‘That’s totally you.’”

Mitchell went on say clarify that he’s not actually narcoleptic in real-life, mentioning that showrunner Eric Kripke picked up Mitchell’s habit earlier on.

“I think [Kripke] noticed it in probably Season 2 or 3? I think it came up a few times,” Mitchell explained. “Eric and the team are so great about incorporating those things in little ways. I’m not full-on narcoleptic, fall asleep uncontrolled, but if there’s like a moment alone, where, like no one really needs me, I might just like, but then I’ll be up and good to go very quickly.”

On June 11, Kripke announced “The Boys” would be taking its final bow with Season 5. While reflecting on the show’s progress over the years, the actor opened up about how grateful he is of how much the has impacted his life and career.

“I think we always had a notion that it could be five seasons, because that was Eric’s original plan. While it wasn’t confirmed for a while, I think earlier this year is when we got the final confirmation. Yeah, I feel a little sad about it and at the same time, I’m appreciative of what we’ve had for five seasons,” Mitchell said. “It’s not common to get one season, and then we were really lucky in that we were picked up for the second season before it aired. Then the first season aires and we’re doing the third, the second season airs and we know we’re doing the fourth. So we’ve had a really lucky and fortunate run. And while there’s a part of me that would love to do a sixth season, I also really appreciate, going out on your own terms, telling the exact story you want to tell and not dragging it out to a place where it loses steam. I have a lot of respect and admiration for Eric for staying true to that.”

He continued: “I also know that just because the show ends, it doesn’t mean we have to stop being in each other’s lives and stop being family in the way that we are. And I love my cast mates. I love this entire team and it’s been such a special part of my life.”

Even though “The Boys” is closing up shop, there’s still a lot in store for fans of the series in its spinoff series “Gen V,” which Mitchell says he’d jump at the opportunity to be a part of. Mitchell broke down a potential storyline Noir could join in on.

“I would love for Noir to be looking for more inspiration and is just like stuck, and then he pops up in the acting class in ‘Gen V.’ Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) is taking that class. And [Adam] Bourke (P.J. Byrne) is teaching that class. That could be a fun, dynamic,” Mitchell said. “Also being a part of The Seven. With Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) being the new Guardians of Godolkin, [Noir] could, on orders of Homelander, pop down, give them some guidance, direct them on a little mission, be a little backup. I think that would be a fun avenue to. So those are two possibilities that are floating in my mind.”

“The Boys” Season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.