‘The Boys’: Rosemarie DeWitt Explains Why Hughie’s Mom Wants ‘Another Shot at Motherhood’

Daphne might have missed a lot of Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) life, but Rosemarie DeWitt told TheWrap that by choosing to inject Hugh (Simon Pegg) with Compound V and saving him she’s trying to make up for lost time.

The results are bad in typical “The Boys” fashion.

Her decision leads to Hugh unknowingly going on a rampage in the hospital that devolves into a horror movie for Daphne and her estranged son. DeWitt admitted what was hard about filming those gory scenes was finding the appropriate reaction to things she never thought about.

In a recent interview, DeWitt broke down joining “The Boys,” nailing the family dynamic with Quaid and Pegg, the dance of blending the horror and the comedy in the show, and more.

Note: The following story contains spoilers “The Boys” Season 4 Episode 5.

How familiar were you with the show and how were you approached for Season 4?

was aware of it because it was in the zeitgeist, but then I watched it. I didn’t realize how much I would be the audience for it until I got approached to do it. I watched it in order to prep for the role and I was like, “Oh god, this is so good and so wrong all at the same time.”

The family dynamic is very strong between you, Jack, and Simon in the episode. What was it like working with them to create that?

It was so fun and so easy to create fast because they’re both so soulful. They both are so strong comedically that that was one of the bigger challenges for me. I remember doing a scene with the both of them at like 3 a.m. and I couldn’t stop laughing – like tears coming down my face – and every time Simon and I would look at each other and go, “Ok, ok, we got it, we got it” and we just couldn’t. Which is funny because it’s quite dark.

I also think they’ve been living it for so long and the tread was so deep already that it was easy to kind of jump in.

What was Daphne thinking when she decided to give Hugh the Compound V after Hughie chose not to?

I think she was just trying to make up for everything. She really begins to see that this is the good parent, that his dad has been the one and he can’t lose his dad. I think it comes from such a good place but she’s sort of a misguided person all along, so the execution of it and the impulse turns out to be a terrible idea.

Is it all for Hughie, or is a part of her thinking “if I do this, maybe I have a chance of rekindling a little bit of a relationship with my son”?

Oh yeah, I think that’s the hope. The hope is that this is the beginning of something and not the end. Everything’s happening so fast and you get the sense that she wasn’t a person that could make could good decisions.

Were you excited to get some of that horrific, gory energy the show is known for? Episode 5 really becomes a horror movie for Daphne and Hughie, and Hugh is channeling some series “Blair Witch” vibes being soaked in blood and constantly having his back to the camera.

It’s not like it was CGI or anything, that’s how he looked. What was harder to do – and these actors do it every year, all these seasons – is like when you try to justify things. Like, “Ok what would I do if I saw a heart hit the wall and slide down?” All the gross things.

And then to try to blend that horror with a little bit of comedy. I feel like that’s the dance of “The Boys.”

Hugh’s memory slips put him back into a time when he was most upset by Daphne leaving him and Hughie. It’s a tough scene to watch. How was that affecting her and will it continue to affect her?

When I was watching the season so far, because there’s so much that’s light and crazy and topical and political, you hope that the audience has the space to handle the family drama pieces.

Again, I think there are just some people in life whose choices never stop haunting them. It’s hard for her to believe she could be a good mother, a good parental figure, but I think there is some sweetness at the end.

Yeah what was it like shooting Hugh’s death scene? In classic “Boys” fashion it manages to be both sad and funny.

When I think about it it just makes me want to laugh. Honestly, thank god it’s Simon Pegg because that’s why you can laugh. But it was legit sad, and it was an honor to get to do Jack’s big character arc, like his payoff for all these years. He cares so much about this character and I don’t even think they were able to probably use the deepest, most emotional takes because it just would have been a different show.

When you were cast in the show did you put any thought into if Daphne were to have a power what it might be?

I hadn’t, but now that I’ve seen a bit of it, I think she’d want the ability to do things over. I think she’d love to reset time and go back. I think she’s a little vain with all the products.

I think she’d like to go back and be a 20-year-old superhero and get another shot at motherhood and doing her whole life over.