‘The Boys’ Season 2: The Boys Are on the Run in Bloody, Violent First Trailer (Video)

Superhero comedy returns to Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 4

| July 8, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

Amazon on Wednesday released the first teaser trailer for the second season of the superhero comedy “The Boys.”

Set to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the two-minute clip features as many bloody deaths and explosions as one might expect from what is being billed as an “even more intense, more insane” follow-up to the already plenty bloody first season.

Season 2, which will premiere on the streaming service on Sept. 4, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Also Read: 'The Boys' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Amazon

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media savvy new Supe with an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell also star. Recurring guest stars for season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito.

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

