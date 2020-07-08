Amazon on Wednesday released the first teaser trailer for the second season of the superhero comedy “The Boys.”

Set to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the two-minute clip features as many bloody deaths and explosions as one might expect from what is being billed as an “even more intense, more insane” follow-up to the already plenty bloody first season.

Season 2, which will premiere on the streaming service on Sept. 4, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media savvy new Supe with an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell also star. Recurring guest stars for season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito.