‘The Boys’ Star Simon Pegg Gets Jack Quaid to Break in Season 4 Blooper Reel | Video

“The Boys” recently wrapped it’s fourth season, but if you’re craving just a bit more with the supes, Prime Video just dropped a blooper reel.

The laugh-out-loud featurette shows almost three minutes of “The Boys” cast botching lines and takes, spewing expletives in typical fashion, and trying to make one another break during a scene.

One highlight moment shows Simon Pegg’s hospitalized Hugh Campbell making Jack Quaid break in what would otherwise be a tender moment.

“What is that? You love it,” Quaid asks in the scene about a drink Pegg’s character is sipping.

“It’s my own urine,” Pegg responds before taking a big swig.

Quaid, naturally, loses it.

Another moment shows Antony Starr as Homelander continuously refering to the character Cameron Coleman – played by Matthew Edison – as Cameron Crowe. Other gags include Jim Beaver accidentally sinking a putt when he was supposed to miss, and nearly all the cast tripping over their own lines.

This isn’t the only bit of “The Boys” news to drop on Friday. To help tide fans over until the fifth and final season, it was announced during the show’s Comic-Con panel that a prequel series called “Vought Rising” was in the works.

The series will bring back Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash as Soldier Boy and Stormfront respectively in the lead roles. The project is the latest in a number of planned spin-offs for Prime Video. The franchise has already expanded to the animated anthology series “The Boys: Diabolical” and a live action prequel “Gen V.” “The Boys: Mexico” spin-off is also in the works.

Watch the full blooper reel for “The Boys” Season 4 below.