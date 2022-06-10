“The Boys” will be back to wreak more havoc in Season 4. Prime Video renewed the brash fan-favorite series following an explosive Season 3 premiere weekend, which saw a 234% growth in worldwide viewership from Season 1 and 17% increase from Season 2.

The Emmy-nominated franchise hit — a joint venture from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television based on the cult comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson — follows a group of vigilantes who rise against the corrupt conglomerate Vought and its army of morally depraved Supes. The superhero satire premiered Season 3 with a trio of episodes last week and will continue with a weekly release until its finale on July 8.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success,” showrunner and creator Eric Kripke said in a statement, referencing a particularly talked-about scene from Season 3’s debut episode.

In a conversation with TheWrap, head of global television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders said the show continues “surpassing” viewing expectations. “The show just keeps surprising us by its resilience. It’s been a while since we were able to watch Season 2, and so going into Season 3, we knew we had something really special, but you’re always worried that, with time, it could be hard to get people back, but it’s come back with such an intensity of engagement and excitement,” he said.

In terms of the fourth season, Sanders promised an “amazing ride” that will be “a little bit bigger and a little bit bolder,” per Kripke’s tendency to push boundaries on the show with each installment.

“We’re on board to do outrageous things as long as it feels like it’s earned, and the thing that Eric and the writers are so great about is their provocative moments and unexpected surprises, but it’s always in service of our characters and story,” the executive said of how much free reign and input Amazon Studios provides on the series’ riskier plotlines.

“The Boys” universe is also continuing strong with production on its as-yet untitled college spinoff, which was teased in an Easter egg on the tentpole show. “In pure ‘Boys’ fashion, there are scenes that we can’t believe were shooting. It feels like it’s definitely got the same DNA, but with a slightly different perspective,” Sanders said. There’s also renewed interest in the animated “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” which premiered its first season in March, he added.

More broadly, Sanders sees Prime Video as a hub for genre content. The streamer is home to “The Wheel of Time,” “Paper Girls” and the upcoming “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“We just love genre fans,” he said. “We love these authors and comic book creators and developing these adaptations that are inspired by their work. There’s going to be more news to come in the not too distant future about what’s in store for 2023 and beyond.”