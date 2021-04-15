‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds ‘The Flash’ Alum Reina Hardesty

“The Flash” alum Reina Hardesty has been cast in Amazon’s “The Boys” spinoff, TheWrap has confirmed.

The untitled spinoff, which has been in development at Amazon since September, is set at America’s only college for young adult superheroes. Hardesty joins an ensemble cast that includes previously announced stars Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Phillips.

The potential series is described as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire and raunch of ‘The Boys.'”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Superhero College Spinoff at Amazon Adds 3 More Lead Roles to Ensemble Cast

Craig Rosenberg is writer, executive producer and showrunner on the project. Additional executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — who developed “The Boys” for Amazon, with Kripke serving as showrunner — as well as James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who wrote and illustrated “The Boys” comics, will also executive produce the spinoff. Co-executive producers include Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Zak Schwartz.

“I would say it’s loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience,” Kripke, who is currently in production on Season 3 of “The Boys,” told TheWrap in October. “And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to ‘The Boys,’ where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction.”

The spinoff series will be produced by “The Boys” studio Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.