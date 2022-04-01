Filmmaker Judd Apatow is known for assembling casts for his projects filled with both known talents (like Amy Schumer and Adam Sandler) and up-and-comers on the cusp of breaking out (like Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Pete Davidson). This is very true for his latest film, “The Bubble.”
Apatow co-wrote with Pam Brady and directed the Netflix original film, which takes place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a group of actors and filmmaker assembling to make the sixth installment in a blockbuster franchise called “Cliff Beasts.”
The cast is robust and wildly talented, so below we’ve put together a handy cast and character guide to keep things straight.
Netflix
Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb
Karen Gillan plays actress Carol Cobb, who rubbed her co-stars the wrong way by refusing to return for “Cliff Beasts 5.” She reluctantly agrees to come back for the sixth movie, and is one of the stars of the franchise. Gillan is best known for playing Nebula in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films but showed off her comedy chops in “Doctor Who” and the “Jumanji” sequels.
Netflix
Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox
Keegan-Michael Key plays Sean Knox, the action lead of the “Cliff Beasts” franchise who is enthusiastic about returning for the sixth installment. Key, of course, is one half of the comedy duo known as “Key and Peele” with Jordan Peele and most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!”
Netflix
Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance
Apatow’s wife and comedian Leslie Mann plays Lauren Van Chance, a fan-favorite character from the “Cliff Beasts” franchise. Mann’s credits range from “The Cable Guy” to “This Is 40” to “17 Again.”
Netflix
Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo
“The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal plays Dieter Bravo, another star of the “Cliff Beasts” franchise who takes his acting way too seriously. Pascal came to prominence on the Netflix series “Narcos” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and co-starred in “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Netflix
David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray
David Duchovny fills the role of veteran “Cliff Beasts” franchise star Dustin Mulray, who has a certain charm to him and is the on-and-off-again love interest of Lauren. Duchovny, of course, is a veteran actor himself with credits that include “The X-Files,” “Californication” and “Aquarius.”
Netflix
Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris
Iris Apatow, Judd and Leslie’s daughter, plays a newcomer to the “Cliff Beasts” franchise. Krystal Kris is a TikTok star who is being added to the franchise in the hopes of attracting a younger audience. Iris Apatow previously appeared in the Apatow-directed “Knocked Up” and “This Is 40.”
Netflix
Guz Khan as Howie Frangopolous
Guz Khan plays actor Howie Frangopolous, who has a rough time adjusting to COVID-19 protocols. Khan is a British comedian best known for “Man Like Mobeen.”
Netflix
Fred Armisen as Darren Eigan
“SNL” alum Fred Armisen plays Darren Eigan, an indie film director who’s been tasked with directing the “Cliff Beasts” sequel and quickly learns he’s in over his head. Armisen is a comedy veteran whose credits include “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now!” and scene-stealing guest roles I shows like “30 Rock” and “Parks and Recreation.”
Netflix
Peter Serafinowicz as Gavin
Comedian Peter Serafinowicz plays Gavin, the producer of “Cliff Beasts 6” who’s trying to keep the film together. Serafinowicz is a well-known British comedian who starred in “The Tick,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.” He also had a memorable guest star appearance on “Parks and Recreation.”
Netflix
Vir Das as Ronjon and Maria Bakalova as Anika
Indian comedian Vir Das plays Ronjon, the owner of the hotel that’s hosting the “Cliff Beasts” cast. Das is a well-known talent in India, starring in films like “Badmaash Company” and “Delhi Belly.” Maria Bakalova, who broke out in “Borat 2,” plays hotel clerk Anika.
Netflix
Harry Trevaldwyn as Gunther
Newcomer Harry Trevaldwyn plays Gunther, the COVID-19 safety officer working on “Cliff Beasts 6.” Trevaldwyn is a fresh talent who stars in the upcoming British remake of “Call My Agent!”
Getty
Kate McKinnon as Paula
“SNL” star Kate McKinnon zooms in as Paula, the head of the studio that’s producing “Cliff Beasts 6.” McKinnon’s roles include “Ghostbusters,” “Rough Night” and “Bombshell.”