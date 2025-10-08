‘The Buccaneers’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Two months after “The Buccaneers” gut-wrenching Season 2 finale, the coming-of-age drama has been renewed at Apple TV+

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” creator Katherine Jakeways said. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

The Season 2 finale, in which Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth) and her husband Theo (Guy Remmers) faced a tough decision in their marriage, aired Aug. 6. The American best friends have faced new challenges across the pond. Nan’s discovered the grit of being a duchess. Both Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and Conchita (Alisha Boe) have loved and lost. Ahead of Season 3, each of the buccaneers have changed the way the world and one another.

Jakeways told TheWrap that she wants to continue to mature and expand the series as the girls’ level up in their status in society.

“The future’s all to play for,” she said.

Apple TV+ teased that in the first season the buccaneers were navigating first loves, and now they are looking for the loves of their lives. “With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship,” the streamer teased of Theo’s half-brother Kit, who was introduced in the Season 2 finale.

“The Buccaneers” Season 2 starred Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick.

Jakeways and Beth Willis executive produce the series, with Joe Innes joining the duo as an EP for Season 3. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.

Both seasons of “The Buccaneers” are available to stream on Apple TV+.