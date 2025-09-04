HBO’s ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ to Release New Episode Detailing His Release

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” will be reopened by HBO this fall as the fifth and final chapter of the docuseries uncovers the truth behind Adnan Syed’s wrongful murder conviction.

The new episode, titled “Part Five: The Tree Grew,” will update viewers on the real-life momentum in the case since the docuseries premiered on HBO in 2019. The docuseries, inspired by discoveries made by the “Serial” podcast, told the story of the 1999 death of Syed’s ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and his subsequent murder conviction. 23 years into his prison sentence, the final installment of the documentary delves into the continued investigation and the new evidence that pushed the case forward.

A year-long investigation led by Syed’s new lawyer, Erica J. Suter, culminated in a reunion with his family when a new suspect emerged from the original investigation. The new development led prosecutors to drop the murder charges against Syed after a new round of DNA testing excluded his involvement in the murder case. Baltimore’s Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn vacated his conviction.

Earlier this year, a judge declared that Syed would remain free, despite the fact that the Maryland Supreme Court upheld a lower appellate court’s decision to reinstate his conviction last year.

Watch the trailer for “Part Five: The Tree Grew” here:

The series is produced by Instinct, Working Title Television and Disarming Films. The documentary was written, directed and executive produced by Amy J. Berg. Rabia Chaudry, Henrietta Conrad, Jemima Khan, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen all executive produce the HBO series.

The first four episodes of the docuseries are available to stream on HBO Max. “Part Five: The Tree Grew” will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 18.