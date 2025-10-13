‘The Chair Company’ Season 1 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Tim Robinson is back with a new series, and it might just be some of his best work yet. But if you’re here, you know that. What you want to know is when you can watch more of it.

Debuting on Oct. 12, “The Chair Company” stars Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, a man who suddenly finds himself deep into a conspiracy theory, investigating just how far it all goes. TheWrap’s Chase Hutchinson praised the series as “a show as astute as it is anarchic,” and Robinson is very much doing his Robinson thing.

Unfortunately, you couldn’t binge this one all at once, even if you really wanted to. Here are all the details.

“The Chair Company” premieres on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it is. You can watch it live on HBO or stream it over on HBO Max.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes total in season one of “The Chair Company.”

When do new episodes come out?

In typical HBO fashion, you won’t be able to binge “The Chair Company.” New episodes come out every Sunday, with only one episode dropping per week. Here’s how that schedule shakes out: