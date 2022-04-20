‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Cast Revealed

Another round of fan favorites are back to compete on “The Challenge: All Stars.”

A first look at the upcoming season of the series, which you can watch above, promises a fierce competition, as this is the first time that all the contestants were required to have qualified for or won the finals.

The new season will reignite old rivalries and even spark a few new ones as these contestants come back to get another shot at their share of $500,000. T.J. Lavin hosts.

Here is a list of all the contestants for Season 3 of “The Challenge: All Stars”:

Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges – 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars

Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges – 1 Win

Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges – 4 Wins / 2 All Stars – 2 Finals

Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges – 3 Wins, 2 Finals

Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars – 1 Final

Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars – 1 Win, 1 Final

Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final

Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges – 1 Final

KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges – 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final

Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge – 1 Win / 2 All Stars

Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars

Mark Long: 6 Challenges – 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars – 1 Final

Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars – 1 Final

MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win

Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges – 1 Win / 2 All Stars – 1 Final

Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final

Roni Chance: 2 Challenges – 2 Wins

Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges – 1 Final

Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges – 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars

Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges – 2 Finals / 1 All Stars

Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges – 2 Wins / 1 All Stars

Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final

Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges – 2 Wins, 3 Finals

Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win

“The Challenge: All Stars” was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Executive producers are Julie Pizzi, Lisa Fletcher, Justin Booth and Mark Long, as well as Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci. Abby Bunker, Kris Schwalenberg and Eric Spagnoletti serve as co-executive producers, and Katie Gallagher serves as supervising producer. Jared March is supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios. Donny Herran is SVP of production with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.

Season 3 will begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 11.