‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Cast Revealed

Another round of fan favorites are back to compete on “The Challenge: All Stars.”
A first look at the upcoming season of the series, which you can watch above, promises a fierce competition, as this is the first time that all the contestants were required to have qualified for or won the finals.
The new season will reignite old rivalries and even spark a few new ones as these contestants come back to get another shot at their share of $500,000. T.J. Lavin hosts.
Here is a list of all the contestants for Season 3 of “The Challenge: All Stars”:
- Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges – 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars
- Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges – 1 Win
- Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges – 4 Wins / 2 All Stars – 2 Finals
- Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges – 3 Wins, 2 Finals
- Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars – 1 Final
- Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars – 1 Win, 1 Final
- Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final
- Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges – 1 Final
- KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges – 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final
- Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge – 1 Win / 2 All Stars
- Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars
- Mark Long: 6 Challenges – 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars – 1 Final
- Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars – 1 Final
- MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win
- Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges – 1 Win / 2 All Stars – 1 Final
- Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final
- Roni Chance: 2 Challenges – 2 Wins
- Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges – 1 Final
- Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges – 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars
- Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges – 2 Finals / 1 All Stars
- Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges – 2 Wins / 1 All Stars
- Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final
- Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges – 2 Wins, 3 Finals
- Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win
“The Challenge: All Stars” was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Executive producers are Julie Pizzi, Lisa Fletcher, Justin Booth and Mark Long, as well as Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci. Abby Bunker, Kris Schwalenberg and Eric Spagnoletti serve as co-executive producers, and Katie Gallagher serves as supervising producer. Jared March is supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios. Donny Herran is SVP of production with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.
Season 3 will begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 11.