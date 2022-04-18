‘The Talk’ Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

“The Talk” is coming back for another season.

The news that the daytime talk show has been renewed for Season 13 was announced during Monday’s episode. Current hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood are all set to return.

“The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news,” Morales said on set. “This is just coming in right now: ‘The Talk’ has been renewed for Season 13.”

The hosts were then engulfed by confetti, as the news was met with cheers from the audience.

“That was crazy, this feels so good,” Gbajabiamila said. O’Connell jokingly added, “Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.”

“The Talk” is currently in its 12th season, which airs through Aug. 5. Over the past 12 seasons, it has earned 14 Daytime Emmy awards.

The show is executive produced by Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, who are also returning for the new season.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS.