Paramount+ released the first trailer for “The Challenge: All Stars” on Tuesday, revealing the full cast of competitors returning to the MTV franchise, some after more than a decade away.

Among the old fan-favorites who will compete for the $500,000 grand prize are Katie Cooley, Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, Ruthie Alcaide, Beth Stolarczyk and Trishelle Cannatella. See the full list of 22 cast members below.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, “The Challenge: All Stars” is a nine-episode limited series spinoff of MTV’s long-running “The Challenge.” The series will debut new episodes weekly on Paramount+ starting Thursday April 1, joining the currently streaming “Real World” revival series and the upcoming “Road Rules” reboot.

Paramount+ will also launch “The Challenge: Aftermath,” an aftershow hosted by “Challenge” vet Devyn Simone.

“The Challenge: All Stars” was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as executive producers, alongside Jack Reifert as co-executive producer. Diego Amson and Shawn Viens are supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci also serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV and Donny Herran as SVP of production.

Here is the full cast:

Ace Amerson – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Alton Williams – 4 Challenges, 1 win

Aneesa Ferreira – 14 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Arissa Hill – 1 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Beth Stolarczyk – 7 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Darrell Taylor – 9 Challenges, 5 wins (Twitter / Instagram)

Derrick Kosinski – 10 Challenges, 3 wins (Twitter / Instagram)

Eric “Big Easy” Banks – 6 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Jemmye Carroll – 7 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Jisela Delgado – 3 Challenges (Instagram)

Jonna Mannion – 5 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Katie Cooley – 9 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

KellyAnne Judd – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Kendal Sheppard – 1 Challenge, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

Laterrian Wallace – 3 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Mark Long – 6 Challenges, 2 wins (Twitter / Instagram)

Nehemiah Clark – 4 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

Ruthie Alcaide – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Syrus Yarbrough – 5 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

Teck Holmes – 1 Challenge (Twitter / Instagram)

Trishelle Cannatella – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Yes Duffy – 3 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)