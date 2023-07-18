“The Chi” dropped its first trailer for Season 6 Tuesday, teasing how the Showtime series will put Emmett and Keisha’s blissful union to the test while spotlighting Douda’s shifting loyalties in the fallout of Q’s murder, Kiesha’s burgeoning career aspirations, the high schoolers’ graduation and more.

“I’m forever grateful to Chicago. It made me who I am,” Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) says in the trailer, which shows him and his friends enjoying their senior prom.

“The city is all we got. We’re going to stumble sometimes, but we’ve got to help each other get back up again,” Emmett (Jacob Latimore) adds.

But on the flip side, a new character Darnell (Rolando Boyce) indicates that “The Chi” won’t be all fun and laughs: “And we all need to be mindful of the company we keep,” he says.

While there’s new beginnings and new friendships, there are also new business challenges, including Keisha’s fight to attain a new, rewarding career, Emmett’s push to expand Smokey’s business and Douda (Curtiss Cook) grappling with Q’s murder and the impact it’s has on his comrades.

“The Chi” heads back to Showtime on Friday, Aug. 4, kicking off its first eight-episode run of an extended 16-episode Season 6. The show will stream weekly on the Paramount+ with Showtime.

Season 6 of “The Chi” stars Latimore, Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Emmy-winner Lynn Whitfield joins an ensemble that also includes Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie and Tai Davis. Also new to the cast this season is Boyce and Tory O. Davis as guest stars.

“The Chi” is executive produced by Waithe, Common, Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Aaron Kaplan, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia. Rick Famuyiwa, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad are also producers. Hillian and Coronel serve as co-showrunners on Season 6. Co-executive producers also include Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad, Sylvia Carrasco and Resheida Brady.

Watch the first trailer for “The Chi” Season 6 in the video above.