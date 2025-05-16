‘The Chi’ Season 7 Episode Release Guide: When Does the Drama Premiere?

“The Chi” Season 6 is heading back to screens with Season 7 of the Chicago-based drama.

Lena Waithe’s hit coming-of-age story, which is centered on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who end up linked together by a coincidence and are “bonded by the need for connection and redemption,” officially makes its return on Friday, giving fans even more action as longtime characters take on new responsibilites in Season 7.

The series was created and executive produced by Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner, and the show is executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel, and rapper, actor and producer Common.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “The Chi” Season 7 premiere?

“The Chi” Season 7 premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Are new episodes streaming?

Yes, new episodes will first premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime starting Friday, May 16. After their premiere, the episode will land on Showtime on Sundays, starting May 18.

“The Chi” Season 7 Episode Release Schedule:

Season 7, Episode 1, “Black Friday” – May 16 and May 18

Season 7, Episode 2, “The Fall Out” – May 23 and May 25

Season 7, Episode 3, “More Life” – May 30 and June 1

Season 7, Episode 4, “Mother’s Day” – June 6 and June 8

Season 7, Episode 5, “Safe Harbor” – June 13 and June 15

Season 7, Episode 6, "Do The Chi Thing" – June 20 and June 22

Season 7, Episode 7, "Unfinished Business" – June 27 and June 29

Season 7, Episode 8, "A Bet It Is A Bet" – July 11 and July 13

Season 7, Episode 9, "Last Respects" – July 18 and July 20

Season 7, Episode 10, "Tha Block Is Hot" – July 25 and July 27

Season 7, Episode 11, “Ready Or Not” – TBA

Season 7, Episode 12, “Rebirth” – TBA

What is Season 7 of “The Chi” about?

Here’s Paramount+’s official description: “In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of ‘The Chi’ rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost.”

Who is in the “The Chi” Season 7 cast?

The cast includes Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James. Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones, and Daniel J. Watts return to guest star, alongside Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Brian Keys.

Watch the trailer