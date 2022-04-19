“The Chi” is plotting its Season 5 return to Showtime this June.

The series will premiere on nonlinear platforms first – on Friday, June 24. Two days later, it’ll make its on-air debut, Sunday June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Additional episodes will drop weekly on Fridays (streaming, on demand) and Showtime Sunday nights.

“We’re so honored to be in our fifth season and grateful to the fans that show up for us and make sure people know about ‘The Chi,'” series creator and executive producer Lena Waithe said in a statement. “We appreciate the fans so much and hope everyone enjoys this upcoming season. Lots of love.”

The new season of the show will feature the return of guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert.

The Season 5 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.

Previously announced new guest stars include Nia Jervier and Carolyn Michelle Smith. Jervier plays Tiera, “the poised, polished and driven god-niece of Douda,” per Showtime. Smith plays “Deja, a new love interest for Shaad who helps him level up in more ways than one.”

Additionally L’lerrét Jazelle plays Fatima, “a local journalist who wants the best for her neighborhood and isn’t afraid to hold politicians’ feet to the fire to get the truth.” Antonyah Allen is playing Simone, “Kevin’s new classmate, a creative introvert who constantly challenges him and opens his mind to new experiences.”

Alongside Waithe EPs include Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian. Jewel Coronel, formerly a co-EP is now an EP for Season 5.