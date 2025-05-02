‘The Chosen: Last Supper’ Gives a Glimpse Into Holy Week in Season 5 Trailer

“The Chosen: Last Supper” will depict one of the most important weeks of Jesus’ life: Holy Week.

The official trailer for Season 5 show Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, in the days leading to his death. First welcomed as a king on the back of a donkey, religious leaders in Jerusalem are threatened by Jesus’ rise to popularity and make efforts to silence him. The season culminates in Jesus’ final meal with his disciples, where he tells them that one of them will betray him.

Roumie returns as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate, among others.

“The Chosen: Last Supper” (Season 5) made its theatrical debut on March 28 in the U.S. and on April 11 internationally to incredible box office success, grossing nearly $60 million and counting. The second batch of episodes will be released in theaters in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Cumulatively, “The Chosen” Seasons 3 through 5 have grossed more than $120 million in theaters worldwide in 49 territories.

Season 5 of “The Chosen” will debut in three parts, with the first two episodes premiering on Sunday, June 15, followed by three episodes on June 22 and the last three episodes on June 29 on Prime Video. “The Chosen” Seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Prime Video.