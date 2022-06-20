Netflix and Redrum, the production company behind “The Chosen One,” have spoken out after a car crash last Thursday left two actors dead and six members of the cast and crew injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González,” said a spokesperson for Netflix. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.”

A statement from Redrum confirmed media reports that the accident took place as the party was en route from Santa Rosalía, Baja California to the local airport. According to the AP, the van was driving near Mulegé on the Baja California Sur peninsula when it flipped and veered off the road into a desert area.

The following day, the Baja California Department of Culture identified those killed in the wreck as Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. The six people who were injured were not named.

“All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport,” said a Redrum spokesperson. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy.”

The statement continued, “Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident.”

A person with knowledge of the situation added that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Production on the comic book series adaptation began in April and has temporarily halted in the wake of the accident.