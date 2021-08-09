Netflix Renews ‘The Circle,’ ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and ‘American Barbecue Showdown’

Netflix has renewed “The Circle” for Seasons 4 and 5 (with Season 3 set to debut this fall), picked up second seasons of both “Indian Matchmaking” and “The American Barbecue Showdown,” and ordered new Austin, Texas-set reality show “Roaring Twenties,” the streaming service revealed Monday.

And if you’re a fan of any of those shows, or other unscripted Netflix series, you’re in luck, because “the largest reality casting call ever” has been opened by Netflix to search for contestants for its reality programs via NetflixReality.com.

“Reality TV is a powerful genre. It has the ability to make you invested in who is going to win the big competition or find true love (or at least a good showmance). It also has the ability to bring people together from all walks of life,” Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, Brandon Riegg, said in a blog post published Monday. “We love to hear from viewers who feel inspired and accepted after seeing themselves reflected in our shows. After all, what is reality TV if it doesn’t represent real people?”

Enter: NetflixReality.com, where fans can apply to appear on their “favorite type” of Netflix reality shows.

“Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, we might have a show for you — either now or someday soon,” Riegg wrote. “Just select a category and submit your casting video to be considered for future seasons. To register, you must be 18 years or older, and right now we’re focused on the US, Canada, and the UK. No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!”

See below for details on “The Circle,” “Indian Matchmaking,” “The American Barbecue Showdown” and “Roaring Twenties,” each in Netflix’s own words:

The Circle season 3 premieres this fall, renewed for seasons 4-5:

Season 3 of the competition series The Circle is just around the corner, and season 2 was already one of our most popular unscripted shows of 2021 — more than 14 million households tuned in within 28 days after it premiered in April. Thanks to the overwhelming response, we’ve already renewed the show for two more seasons (4 and 5), so fans won’t have to wait long to see the new twists and surprises in store as each cast of contestants strategizes to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. The talented and quick-witted Michelle Buteau will return to host both seasons.

The Circle is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt, with Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, and Sarah Fay for season 3 and Toni Ireland, Sarah Fay, and Stephen Yemoh for seasons 4 and 5. Executive Producers for Motion Content Group are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Indian Matchmaking renewed for season 2:

The dating series that sparked conversations around the world will return for a second season. Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it’s time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert.

Indian Matchmaking is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC. Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley.

The American Barbecue Showdown renewed for season 2:

The food competition series returns as more of the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

The American Barbecue Showdown is produced by Maverick TV USA and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Erin Flinn, Simon Knight, and Daniel Calin serving as executive producers.

New series Roaring Twenties films soon:

Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

Roaring Twenties is produced by Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand serving as executive producers.