‘The Circle’ Season 5: Fan-Favorite Shubham Goel Returns as Surprise Player in First Trailer for Netflix Reality Show (Video)

“The Circle” fan-favorite Shubham Goel is circling back to the strategic competition series as the show’s surprise guest on Season 5. He was memorably the runner-up for the $100,000 grand prize in Season 1 of the Netflix competition show. Goel’s participation was revealed in the Netflix series’ Season 5 trailer.

Also in that first-look into the latest season, “The Circle” introduces new players to the game who will be joining Goel: Brian Clark (whose alias is Brittney), Billie-Jean Blackett (whose alias is Bruno), Chaz Lawery, Marvin Achi, Oliver Twixt, Raven Sutton, Sam Carmona, Tasia Lesley (alias: Tamira), Tom Houghton, Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson, who previously started on “Big Brother 20.” Michelle Buteau returns as host.

“The players are all single and ready to mingle. More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer,” reads a synopsis for the series.

Season 5 is switching thing up by emphasizing that all players have entered “The Circle” single, but like before, they’re all competing in a series of interactive games in an effort to win $150,000 — $50,000 more than the prize in previous seasons.

Season 5 premieres exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

