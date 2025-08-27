‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ and ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Join the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wednesday” remains at No. 1 for a second consecutive week following its Season 2 premiere earlier this month. The series is in a virtual tie with “NFL Football,” which starts its regular season on Sept. 4. The most significant growth comes from “Stranger Things,” which moves up five places to No. 3 amid anticipation for its final season, which is still several months away. This shift pushes “Superman” down one spot to No. 4. The film “Weapons” remains stable at No. 5.

Two new entries appear on the chart this week. The horror sequel “The Conjuring: Last Rites” debuts at No. 6 ahead of its Sept. 5 premiere, and the Showtime/Paramount+ series “Dexter: Resurrection” enters at No. 7 ahead of its finale scheduled for Sept. 5. Previous theatrical releases, “Freakier Friday,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps“ and “Jurassic World Rebirth” round out the Top 10.

Weekly Top 10 (Aug. 16 – 22)