Danielle Harris to Reprise ‘Roseanne’ Role on ‘The Conners,’ Candice Bergen to Return

Danielle Harris, Brian Austin Green and Candice Bergen will guest star on upcoming episodes of “The Conners,” ABC announced Tuesday.

Harris previously recurred on the fifth season of “Roseanne” in 1993 as Molly Tilden, the Conners’ next-door neighbor and a high school rival for David’s (Johnny Galecki) affection. She will reprise the character for one episode airing April 7. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Molly were once enemies, but now, 30 years later, they find themselves having had similar lives and become close.

Green will appear on two upcoming episodes as Jeff, a “quirky, free spirit traveler who lives out of his van.”

Earlier this season, Bergen made her debut on “The Conners” as Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mother, Barb. Despite being from Lanford, Barb “has a superior air and a sharp tongue, but she’s much more agreeable when she’s had a few drinks.” She will return to the series for two more episodes.

“The Conners” returned for its third season at ABC last fall. The series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson. It is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.