Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey will not return as series regulars in the upcoming fifth season of “The Connors,” TheWrap has learned.

Fishman’s name is not on the Season 5 lead sheet. In the show he portrays D.J. Conner, the younger brother of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson). Rey plays D.J.’s daughter.

Fishman has directed five episodes of the ABC comedy. In Season 1 of “The Conners,” Maya Lynne Robinson portrayed D.J.’s wife and Maya’s mother Geena, but Robinson left the spinoff after its first season. She made a returning appearance in the Season 3 finale, but did not come back in Season 4.

“The Conners” spins off from ABC’s “Roseanne” sitcom, which starred Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Connor and John Goodman as Dan Conner. Laurie Metcalf played Jackie Harris, Fishman played D.J., Gilber played Darlene and Goranson played Becky.

After 20 years of “Roseanne” came Emmy-award winning follow-up “The Conners,” which focuses on the Conner family after the death of matriarch Roseanne.

Season 5 of the spinoff premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21.

“The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.

