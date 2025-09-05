‘The Couple Next Door’ Season 2 Lands at Starz for US and Canada

There will be more “The Couple Next Door” headed to Starz.

Starz has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights of the second season of Channel 4’s “The Couple Next Door” after a successful run with its first season, which starred “Outlander” star Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”) and premiered on Starz in January. The new six-episode installment will premiere Sept. 19 across the Starz app and all Starz platforms.

“This seductive series instantly struck a chord with women, with particularly strong appeal for our large, engaged base of ‘Outlander’ viewers,” Starz networks president Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “High-performing acquisitions like ‘The Couple Next Door’ play a key role in Starz’s continued success, expanding our distinctive slate of premium programming for adult audiences.”

While Heughan and Tomlinson starred in the first season of “The Couple Next Door,” Season 2 will feature a new cast, led by Annabel Scholey (“The Split,” “The Sixth Commandment”), Sam Palladio (“Nashville,” “The Princess Switch”), Aggy K. Adams (“The Witcher,” “Greek Salad”) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (“One Piece,” “Never Have I Ever”).

The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Scholey) and her husband, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Palladio), take center stage, alongside their mysterious new colleague, Mia (Adams), and Charlotte’s old flame, Leo (Ramamurthy). Leo’s return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte’s confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis), along the way. But it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital start mysteriously dying. One thing is clear — giving in to their desires could have deadly consequences.”

David Allison (“Marcella,” “Bedlam”) returns to write and executive produce “The Couple Next Door” alongside director and EP Dries Vos (“Suspect,” “Professor T”). Additional EPs include Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino of Eagle Eye Drama, part of ITV Studios, while Jennifer Burnet serves as a producer. The series is produced in association with Happy Duck Films and is supported by the Belgian Tax Shelter.