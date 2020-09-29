The 1996 teen horror film “The Craft” has become a cult hit with Gen-Xers, and a new coven of teenage witches is still practicing magic and is up to no good in the first trailer for “The Craft: Legacy.”

“The Craft: Legacy” is a continuation on the original film directed and written by Zoe Lister-Jones. And Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have now set a release date for the film on October 28 just before Halloween.

The film will drop at midnight on rental services from premium video on demand for a $19.99 rental period or for $24.99 for digital purchase. “The Craft: Legacy” will also get an international theatrical release with territories finalized soon.

“There’s a lot of weirdos out here,” David Duchovny’s character says to the quartet of girls prowling the streets in the first trailer for the film. “We are the weirdos, mister,” the film’s protagonist played by Cailee Spaeny says. It’s a line lifted straight from the original film, which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Rachel Tru.

Spaeny plays a shy girl moving into a new town and school and having a hard time fitting in until she meets a group of friends who introduce her to The Craft as they all together explore their newfound powers. Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny round out the cast for “The Craft: Legacy.”

The new coven also mirrors rituals from the original film, including a game of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board and a forest ritual.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share ‘The Craft: Legacy’ with audiences all over the world this Halloween,” Lister-Jones said in a statement. “It’s been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”

“Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing ‘The Craft’ franchise, and October is the perfect season for it,” producer Jason Blum said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S.”

Blum is producing for Blumhouse, as are Douglas Wick (who also produced the original film) and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Executive producing are Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original film, Lucas Wiesendanger from Red Wagon Entertainment, Daniel Bekerman, Beatriz Sequeira, Jeanette Volturno and Couper Samuelson for Blumhouse and Natalia Anderson and Lister-Jones.