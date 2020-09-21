The trailer for “The Croods: A New Age” is out, and it turns out the Croods aren’t the only family on earth.

There’s another, more evolved family living in a utopia of irrigated fields of produce and a fancy treehouse named the Bettermans. Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage play Phil and Hope Betterman, and Eep Crood (Emma Stone) couldn’t be happier to meet their daughter, Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran) her first-ever friend that’s a girl her own age. But Grug Crood (Nicholas Cage) isn’t so sure all this fancy new stuff, like the TV-like bird-watching that’s got all of Guy’s (Ryan Reynolds) attention, is a good idea.

Watch the trailer above.

“The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans,” reads the official description from Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation.

“When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family,” the description continues. “Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.”

Other cast includes Catherine Keener as the voice of Ugga Crood, Clark Duke as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran.