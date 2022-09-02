Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Finds Young Stars to Play Prince William and Kate Middleton in Season 6

Netflix’s “The Crown” has developed a reputation for finding fresh talent to portray some of the most notable names in British history, which will now include Prince William and Kate Middleton for Season 6.

Young Prince William will be portrayed by 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey while Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy. The royal roles will mark the first on-screen credits for all three actors.

Kampa, who will play the Prince at age 15, made his professional West End stage debut In June 2019, playing the lead role of Adrian in ‘Sue Townsend’s The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole 13 & 3/4s’, The Musical.’ Other professional roles include ‘Ralphie’, the lead role in the European premier of Pasek and Paul’s ‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’, December 2018 at Waterloo East Theatre and John Darling in Peter Pan, Wycombe Swan, 2015. Rufus has also been a professional ensemble vocalist for the Cats Jr. & Oliver Jr. soundtracks produced by Music Theatre International.

McVey, who will portray the Prince in his later teen years, graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021 after training there for 4 years, first on the Foundation Course and then on the 3-year BA Course. Since graduating, he has appeared on stage at The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios. ‘The Crown’ marks his professional screen debut.

Bellamy, 19, has been actively involved in amateur dramatics and film-making. “The Crown” will be her first professional role.

Their appearances will play into the show’s exploration of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, William’s early relationship with Kate and more, per the outlet. Season 6 will begin filming this fall. Kampa and Bellamy were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.

Season 5 of “The Crown” will debut on Netflix in November. The new season will see Imelda Staunton star as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce assume the role of Prince Philip, Lesley Manville star as Princess Margaret, Dominic West slide into the Prince Charles role, Elizabeth Debicki debut as Princess Diana and more new faces.

Deadline first reported the news.