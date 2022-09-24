Netflix is bringing back the Windsor family for “The Crown” Season 5. The show will begin streaming Nov. 9, the streamer announced Saturday as part of its Tudum celebration.

Season 5 will see Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Dominic West is playing Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles.

West’s real life son Senan West will play a young Prince William as he begins to mature into a young man.

Senan West will not appear on the show until the final episodes of Season 5, the season during which “The Crown” will dive into the tragic events surrounding of the August 1997 death of Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Jonny Lee Miller is also part of the cast as Prime Minister John Major.

“The Crown” is expected to span six seasons in total.

Following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, “The Crown” Season 1 leapt into the Netflix Top 10 charts. As TheWrap reported on Sept. 13, the show had jumped to No. 7 on the Top 10 chart. Viewers logged 17.6 million hours of the series, which recently paused production on Season 6 out of respect as Britain entered a period of mourning over the death of the monarch.