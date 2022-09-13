“The Crown” Season 1 has entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Viewers logged 17.6 million hours for the British historical fiction drama, which recently announced news that it would pause production on Season 6 out of respect.

Also, the English TV list was led by “Cobra Kai” Season 5, which garnered 106.7 million hours viewed, upon its debut Sept. 9. It was followed by the limited series “Devil in Ohio,” which logged 70.8 million viewing hours in its second week. The streamer’s new YA sci-fi drama, “The Imperfects” came in at No. 3 with 24.1 million hours viewed.

Popular titles like “The Sandman,” “Partner Track,” “Stranger Things 4,” “Echoes” and “Manifest” Season 1 rounded out the latter half of the list.

For English Films, the Queen Latifah and Ludacris-starring “End of the Road,” a high-stakes road trip thriller, came in at No. 1 with 30.2 million hours viewed. The film appeared in the Top 10 across 80 countries. “Love in the Villa,” with Kat Graham, held onto a second spot in its second week on the list, with 29.5 million hours viewed. The dark drama “I Came By,” starring George MacKay as a graffiti artist in trouble, came in third with 26.8 million hours viewed and reached the Top 10 in 84 countries.

The non-English TV list saw the continued dominance of South Korean drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

Correction: A previous version of this article stated had misstated “The Crown” entry on the Netflix Top 10 as a re-entry. The streamer’s Top 10 list began in 2021, after the show’s Season 1 premiere.