Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” is expected to temporarily halt production on its sixth and final season following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to industry reports. The Queen, who is the show’s central figure, was 96.

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Royal family announced the Queen’s passing on Thursday. At the time of her death, she was the world’s oldest reigning monarch. She initially ascended the throne in 1952 and will now be succeeded by her oldest son, King Charles III. Following her passing, Britain will enter a 10-day period of national mourning, which will begin Friday and end after her funeral.

The Queen’s death comes as “The Crown” Season 5 is set to premiere in November. The show tracks Queen Elizabeth across her reign and the various historical events that helped shape up. As a result of the show’s decades-long scope, the main cast changes every two seasons. Imelda Staunton will step into the lead role this season while Jonathan Pryce will assume the role of Prince Philip. New cast members also include Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

Season 6 recently cast two actors to play a young Prince William and an actress to play a young Kate Middleton. Their appearances will play into the show’s exploration of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, William’s early relationship with Kate and other events from the 1990s.

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman previously portrayed Queen Elizabeth across the first four seasons of “The Crown.” Overall, the show has won 21 Primetime Emmys — including Outstanding Drama and acting statues for both Foy and Colman — in its run thus far.