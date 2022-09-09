‘Stranger Things’ Is Netflix’s Only Original Show Among Its 10 Most In-Demand Series | Charts

The streaming service had better luck with its movies in August

“Stranger Things” had a whopping 121.5 times the average series demand in August, a month after it released the last batch of episodes in its fourth season. While the degree to which “Stranger Things” has become a cultural touchstone is impressive, it looks like Netflix has been resting on its “Stranger Things” laurels lately. None of the other shows in the top 10 were a Netflix original.

The most in-demand show available to stream on Netflix in August was “ Stranger Things ,” according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In a normal month, the exceptional demand for AMC series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” would have put them in the running for the top spot. With 71.56 times and 68.18 times the average series demand, respectively, they ranked behind “Stranger Things” this month. The finale of “Better Call Saul” on Aug. 15 boosted demand for both series. While Netflix doesn’t yet have the latest season of “Better Call Saul” (still on AMC+), fans looking to continue watching chronologically from the prequel finale will be able to find all of “Breaking Bad” on Netflix.

10 most in-demand shows on Netflix, U.S., August 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

In addition to “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead” also ranked in the 10 most in-demand shows on Netflix. This means three of the 10 most in-demand series on Netflix this month were from AMC, showing that this channel is the origin of some of the most popular content critical to platforms like Netflix.

Other licensed content which is driving the most demand for Netflix this month included the ever popular “Outlander” from Starz, which had 30.19 times the average series demand. The CW’s “The Flash” had 41.92 times the average series demand. Three anime series also ranked among the top 10 on Netflix: “Attack on Titan,” “One Piece” and “Naruto.”

Netflix original movies seem to be doing a better job of pulling their weight in August. “The Gray Man” topped the ranking with 26 times the demand of the average movie. It became available on Netflix at the end of July and the platform is already banking on its success with a sequel and spinoff planned. Two other Netflix movies, the action comedy “Day Shift” and animated kids movie “The Sea Beast,” also made it into the platform’s top 10 last month.

10 most in-demand movies on Netflix, U.S., August 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

The only non-English film to rank among the 10 most in-demand movies on Netflix in the U.S. was “RRR.” The Indian film premiered in March, but came to Netflix in May and has had a fairly high level of demand in the U.S. since then.

The hodgepodge assortment of Spider-Man movies available to stream on Netflix are staying high in demand. Even with the latest Tom Holland “Spider-Man” movies unavailable to stream on the platform, Marvel’s multiverse twist in the latest movie has given these older films a sustained boost in demand. Netflix should be thanking Disney.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story” gets an honorable mention this month. It didn’t quite break into the top 10, but fell just short with 14.1 times the average movie demand for the month of August. It clearly benefited from increased interest around the “Breaking Bad” franchise as “Better Call Saul” reached its finale.

