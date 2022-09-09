stranger-things-season-4-noah-schnapp

"Stranger Things" was the No. Show (and only original) to rank in Netflix's top 10 for August 2022. (Netflix)

‘Stranger Things’ Is Netflix’s Only Original Show Among Its 10 Most In-Demand Series | Charts

by | September 9, 2022 @ 2:02 PM

The streaming service had better luck with its movies in August

The most in-demand show available to stream on Netflix in August was “Stranger Things,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

“Stranger Things” had a whopping 121.5 times the average series demand in August, a month after it released the last batch of episodes in its fourth season. While the degree to which “Stranger Things” has become a cultural touchstone is impressive, it looks like Netflix has been resting on its “Stranger Things” laurels lately. None of the other shows in the top 10 were a Netflix original.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

