Netflix’s ‘The Cuphead Show’ Adds Wayne Brady as King Dice (Video)

Wayne Brady will voice the villain King Dice on Netflix’s upcoming “The Cuphead Show,” the streaming service revealed Friday during its “Geeked Week” presentation. He joins a voice cast on the animated series that includes Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman.

Netflix’s “The Cuphead Show” will be inspired by the game of the same name, released by indie game company Studio MDHR in 2017. Famous for its hand-drawn animation inspired by 1930s Fleischer cartoons and notoriously difficult gameplay, “Cuphead” has sold more than 40 million copies and won a slew of awards.

“The Cuphead Show,” described as a character-driven comedy, will follow “the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman,” Netflix said. “Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.”

“Cuphead” creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will executive produce for Studio MDHR, alongside CJ Kettler of King Features Syndicate. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation, with Dave Wasson as executive producer and Cosmo Segurson as co-executive producer.

Here’s your first sneak peek at “The Cuphead Show” and Brady’s character:

"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?"



Here's a sneak peek clip of King Dice in The Cuphead Show! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8DLDfxD7Gj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

