"All American" and "Riverdale" (The CW)

The CW Is a Broadcast Ratings Underdog – But by How Much?

January 7, 2022

Leader NBC is currently averaging nearly 10 times more linear television viewers than The CW — and even Telemundo has a bigger audience
The CW is on the sales block, as network CEO Mark Pedowitz acknowledged on Thursday, with station group Nexstar Media the most likely buyer at the moment. On Thursday, TheWrap examined just how valuable the youth-skewing broadcast network even is in the streaming era. Today, we’ll dive deeper into its viewership numbers — where it does not stack up very well against the competition.

So far this season, The CW has averaged 680,000 nightly primetime viewers of any age (beyond infants), according to Nielsen. That includes one week of (mostly) DVR viewing where available, and is down 3% from the comparable figures (701,000) from the same date-range last season.

