As twice-impeached former president Donald Trump faces a possible indictment for alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, “The Daily Show” guest host Al Franken joked on Monday that really, the whole situation is just “another failed Trump business venture.”

In case you’ve somehow missed it, here’s the short version: In 2016, Stormy Daniels received $130,000 from former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Cohen has testified in court that that money was given to the adult film star to cover up an affair she had with Trump, at the instruction of Trump himself. Cohen maintains that Trump then reimbursed him while in office.

Now, a Manhattan D.A. could be indicting Trump for a campaign finance violation and, if convicted, Trump could indeed face jail time. (Trump posted on Saturday that he would be arrested on Tuesday, but those claims had no evidentiary support.)

“I got to say, who would have ever thought that Donald Trump would be brought down by a porn star? All of us, right?” Franken mocked. “It was pretty predictable.”

Franken also pointed out that the timeline of events in this situation, plus the fact that Trump “invested” in something that didn’t work out for him, resembles the set-up of other Trump failures over the years.

“Yeah, Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels to keep this story quiet. And here we are, still talking about it seven years later,” Franken joked. “So, that would be another failed Trump business venture.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.