“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper mocked Andrew Cuomo propping up his Ford Bronco that oddly looks just like O.J. Simpson’s infamous car, calling the former governor’s last-ditch effort to beat now New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani “bizarre.”

“The only man with a chance of perhaps beating Mamdani is Andrew Cuomo, former New York governor, and mayoral candidate most likely to tell the Statue of Liberty she has a hell of an ass,” Klepper said during the Tuesday night show, taped before the election results were in.

“After having lost the primary to Mamdani, he is now running as an independent,” Klepper went on. “And Mamdani is out there in da clubs, I assume, Cuomo’s final campaign pitch is da serious and da policy-driven.”

That’s when the show pivoted to a video of one of Cuomo’s last campaign posts, which “The Daily Show” titled “The Good Luck Truck.”

In Cuomo’s clip, the former governor explained that his 1996 Ford Bronco is an “oldie, but it is a goodie” and it’s the reason why he believes he’s going to win the election.

“A white, mid-’90s, Ford Bronco?” Klepper questioned. By this point, the audience is howling in laughter, clearly catching on that the car is similar to the vehicle O.J. Simpson was riding in during the infamous 1994 car chase.

“Isn’t that O.J.’s car?” Klepper asks. “This? This was his final pitch to voters? ‘Hey, guys, check it out. I own the only vehicle on the planet associated with murder. And if you’re an O.J. head, you know his famous car chase happened in 1994, which means Cuomo went car shopping two years later and thought, ‘Yeah, this’ll help me pick up the chicks.’”

Klepper goes on to say that Cuomo isn’t “that oblivious” that the car brings forth “bad memories of loose juice.” That’s when production goes back into Cuomo’s video, where the politician then explains the dark history to which the car is tied.

“Actually, it’s not the O.J. Bronco, and if you look closely, you will see the black and gold stripe on the side that clearly distinguishes it,” Cuomo said in the clip as he points out its slight modification.

As soon the video cuts back to Klepper, the host asks Cuomo to not touch the car in that way because he feels like it looks like he’s touching it in a sexual way.

“I mean, why don’t you lick your finger? ‘This is my truck’s clitoris right here, just right here, just …” Klepper joked.

